Students takes out symbolic coffin procession at Shahbagh

The demonstrating students brought out a symbolic 'coffin procession' at Shahbagh in the capital on Sunday demanding justice for road accident victims, reports UNB.

They brought out the procession at around 1:00pm to press home their nine-point demand, including the issuance of a notification regarding half bus fare for students across the country.

Students from different educational institutions in the capital took part in the procession. Earlier in the morning, the protesters started a sit-in at Shahbagh with a coffin. Another group of protesters brought out another procession from the Public Library carrying only banners.

At this time, another group of protesters joined them with coffins. Later, they took position at Shahbagh intersection. Earlier, police personnel took position in front of the National Museum.

When the police asked the students not to take position, they moved from Shahbagh to Dhaka University's TSC in a procession carrying the coffin and then ended their programme.

Maudut Hawlader, officer-in-charge of Shahbagh police station, said the students had wanted to take positions at Shahbagh. "As this is a busy road, we discouraged them to do so there. Later, they moved towards TSC."

"Many students lost their lives in road accidents and many parents lost their children. We want to move safely on our roads. We also want the authorities to implement our nine-point demand, including half bus fare across the country," said a protester.

