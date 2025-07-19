Touhid for addressing challenges in CHT Accord implementation

Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain today, Saturday said that the challenges over the implementation of the Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT) Accord will be identified and efforts will be made to resolve those through constructive discussions with all stakeholders.

"We had a fruitful discussion, and I hope we will reach solutions through continued dialogue with all concerned," he told reporters after a meeting of the CHT Accord Implementation and Monitoring Committee at the CHT Development Board Rest House in Rangamati.

The meeting discussed various issues under the Accord, including land-related matters, as part of the government's renewed efforts to expedite the implementation process.