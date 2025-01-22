CHT accord: New Monitoring Committee to be activated

With the interim government assuming office on 8 August, the previous monitoring committee was dissolved. In response, a new committee was formed on 12 January, headed by Foreign Affairs Adviser Touhid Hossain.

The inclusion of Jyotirindra Bodhipriyo Larma, president of the Parbatya Chattagram Jana Samhati Samiti (PCJSS), and Sudatta Chakma, chairman of the task force on the matter, as members of the committee has been positively received.

According to a government notification, the newly constituted committee has been tasked with monitoring and supervising the implementation of the Accord. Its responsibilities include addressing problems related to the accord’s implementation, taking necessary actions, and, if required, making recommendations to the government.

The regional organisations in the Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT) allege that, although the Hill Tracts Accord was signed 27 years ago, its fundamental clauses remain unimplemented.