Editorial
CHT accord: New Monitoring Committee to be activated
Despite the signing of the Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT) Peace Accord on 2 December 1997 to establish peace in the region, numerous provisions of the agreement remain unimplemented even after 27 years. This prolonged inaction has led to significant dissatisfaction among the hill communities, while successive governments have failed to take effective measures to address the issues.
A high-level committee formed earlier to monitor the implementation of the accord remained largely inactive due to political reasons. Leadership appointments to the committee often lacked the capacity or time to make decisions or hold meetings, stalling progress in monitoring the accord’s implementation.
With the interim government assuming office on 8 August, the previous monitoring committee was dissolved. In response, a new committee was formed on 12 January, headed by Foreign Affairs Adviser Touhid Hossain.
The inclusion of Jyotirindra Bodhipriyo Larma, president of the Parbatya Chattagram Jana Samhati Samiti (PCJSS), and Sudatta Chakma, chairman of the task force on the matter, as members of the committee has been positively received.
According to a government notification, the newly constituted committee has been tasked with monitoring and supervising the implementation of the Accord. Its responsibilities include addressing problems related to the accord’s implementation, taking necessary actions, and, if required, making recommendations to the government.
The regional organisations in the Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT) allege that, although the Hill Tracts Accord was signed 27 years ago, its fundamental clauses remain unimplemented.
Conversely, the government has consistently claimed that most of the accord's clauses have already been implemented. On 24 August last year, the Chittagong Hill Tracts Accord Implementation Movement held a press conference, urging the interim government to prioritise the accord's implementation in its agenda.
Later, in the last week of November, the organisation sent a letter to Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus reiterating the same demand.
In this context, the reconstitution of the Chittagong Hill Tracts Accord Monitoring Committee is a welcome step forward. It is hoped that the current committee will avoid the challenges faced by its predecessor and provide the government with practical recommendations to address the pressing issues in the region.
Previous party-led governments often prioritised establishing political dominance over fulfilling the demands of the entire CHT population. As the interim government is free from partisan ambitions, it is better positioned to engage in open discussions and work towards a logical and equitable resolution to the region's problems.
Above all, to achieve a permanent solution to the Chittagong Hill Tracts problem, the primary issue—land disputes—must be prioritised. Unfortunately, despite the formation of several commissions to address land disputes following the accord’s signing, these bodies have been unable to function effectively. It is imperative for the government to create an environment in which the land dispute commission can operate without fear or hindrance.
One of the key objectives of the Hill Tracts Accord was to preserve the unique identity, culture, and lifestyle of the hill communities.
However, while various programmes have been initiated to develop the region’s economy and infrastructure over the past two and a half decades, little progress has been made in this area.
To establish lasting peace in the hills, it is essential to alleviate the fear among the hill people caused by the non-implementation of many critical provisions of the accord.
In this regard, the monitoring committee can play a crucial role as a bridge between the government and the hill communities.