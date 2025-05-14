Prothom Alo unveils ‘July Mass Uprising 2024’ digital archive

The movement gained momentum at the end of June 2024, and bloodshed began in mid-July when police opened fire. Six people including Abu Sayeed, a student of Begum Rokeya University, Rangpur, were killed, and that was the beginning.

Torture and repression of the youths of the movement followed with firing live ammunition and gruesome killing sprees as well.

Prothom Alo presented the events of the July mass-uprising sincerely from the beginning, kept the tally of deaths and published human stories and analysis reports.

Revolt, tragedy and bravery of the mass uprising have been highlighted in these reports. Heroic images against repression and suppression were published online and in print.

Reports, interviews, opinions, photos and videos that were published in Prothom Alo have been brought to a single place where minor details and analysis will remain accessible.

This special archive site of Prothom Alo has been named ‘July Mass-Uprising 2024’. The web address is https://services.prothomalo.com/bidrohe-biplobe/.