‘Collusion’ to extract stones, followed by looting

In Sylhet, the price of stone ranges from Tk 60 to Tk 150 per cubic foot, depending on size and type. Some estimate that the value of the looted stones could be around Tk 20 billion, though no official calculation or assessment is available.

Businesspeople and political leaders in Sylhet have consistently taken a strong stance in favour of stone extraction. Over the past five years, they have made repeated attempts to have quarry leases reinstated, but the government has not granted approval.

On 27 April, the interim government decided to keep leases for 17 of the country’s 51 quarries on hold — eight of them in Sylhet. However, this did not stop the simultaneous looting of stones from protected areas, tourist sites, and quarries.

On 24 June, a human chain was organised in front of the Sylhet Central Shaheed Minar by the Sylhet District Stone-Related Business Owners and Workers Unity Council, demanding the reopening of quarry leases. Six senior leaders from Sylhet’s BNP, Jamaat, and National Citizen Party (NCP) joined the event in solidarity. They were: Rezaul Hasan Koyes Lodi, acting president of Sylhet City BNP, and General Secretary Imdad Hossain Chowdhury; Md. Fakhrul Islam, amir of Sylhet City Jamaat, and Zainul Abedin, secretary of Sylhet District Jamaat; and Nazim Uddin, chief coordinator of NCP Sylhet District, along with Abu Sadeq Mohammad Khairul Islam Chowdhury, chief coordinator of NCP Sylhet City.

In addition, at various times, leaders from other parties — including Islami Andolan and AB Party — have also expressed support for reopening the quarries.

On 9 July, Sylhet Divisional Commissioner Khan Md. Reza-un-Nabi voiced his support for stone extraction during a meeting with the Sylhet Stone-Related Business Owners and Workers Unity Council and the Sylhet Road Transport Owners and Workers Unity Council at his office. He stated, “If stone extraction can take place across the country, why not in Sylhet? People’s lives and livelihoods are connected to this.”

Environmental activists in Sylhet say that such positions by politicians have encouraged looting. However, after the plunder, political leaders now claim they do not support it.

Miftah Siddique, Sylhet District BNP’s assistant organisational secretary, told Prothom Alo, “The demand for reopening quarries has nothing to do with the looting. We made the demand based on policy. As an organisation, BNP does not shelter anyone involved in irregularities.”

Sylhet District Jamaat secretary Zainul Abedin gave a similar statement. He told Prothom Alo, “Our position is clear — due to the administration’s failure, this national asset (Sada Pathor) has been destroyed. Despite repeated requests, they took no action. They knew, but did nothing.” He added, “We have demanded the reopening of quarries for legitimate reasons, and in an environmentally friendly manner using traditional methods.”

NCP Sylhet District chief coordinator Nazim Uddin Shahan said that some quarry organisations had invited all parties to the human chain, which is why he attended. However, he stated that they do not support the looting that took place.