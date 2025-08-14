‘Collusion’ to extract stones, followed by looting
Large stones, medium stones, small stones — with crystal-clear streams flowing down from the hills in between. This scenic landscape once drew crowds to Sada Pathor in Bholaganj, Sylhet. Tourists would sit on the stones, take photos and soak in the view.
That is now a thing of the past. For the past four months, stones have been plundered from the Sada Pathor tourist site in broad daylight. Everyone knew it was happening — the media even reported on it — yet it continued unabated. The local administration took some measures in response, but they were too weak to stop the looting.
A visit to the site last Tuesday revealed the devastation: where large stones once lay, there are now deep pits. Signs of extraction are everywhere. Around 80 per cent of the stones have been stolen. The natural beauty is gone, and tourist numbers have sharply declined.
Although they keep clashing on other issues, local political leaders stood united when it came to stone extraction. Leaders from multiple parties are involved in the business — extracting, transporting, stockpiling, breaking, and selling the stones.
Recently, the local administration even voiced support for resuming stone extraction. But when the government did not respond, full-scale looting followed. Environmental activists hold influential political figures responsible for the plunder, and a Prothom Alo investigation has named several of them. Some have since gone into hiding.
Abdul Karim Chowdhury, member secretary of Dhoritry Rokkhay Amra (DHORA) (We for the Protection of the Earth), Sylhet, told Prothom Alo that the administration had failed to stop the stone theft.
Influential leaders from across all the political parties were openly or covertly involved. He said it was especially regrettable that leaders from parties including BNP and Jamaat had publicly called for reopening the quarries during rallies and meetings. In his view, these leaders cannot avoid responsibility for the looting in any way.
Collusion on stone extraction
There are 51 quarries (designated sites for extracting stone, sand, and other materials) across the country. Of these, eight stone quarries are located in Kanaighat, Companiganj, Gowainghat, and Jaintapur in Sylhet. Beyond these, there are another 10 sites in Sylhet where stones are found, such as Sada Pathor, Jaflong, Bichhnakandi, and Utmachhara — all well-known tourist destinations.
The stones arrive from the rocky rivers on the Indian side of the border. Over many years, river currents have deposited these stones, forming the quarries. Before 2020, stone extraction leases were issued for eight quarries in Sylhet, except those in protected areas. However, due to environmental and ecological damage, no quarry leases have been issued since 2020.
Notably, Jaflong (Jaflong–Dawki River) has been declared an Ecologically Critical Area (ECA) by the Department of Environment. Illegal stone extraction from Jaflong or other such areas carries fines and prison sentences under the Environmental Conservation Act. The Mines and Minerals (Regulation and Development) Act also prescribes penalties for such offenses.
Demand for stone in the construction sector is high. According to the National Board of Revenue (NBR), in the 2024–25 fiscal year, traders imported about 9.5 million tonnes of stone from abroad, valued at around Tk 16 billion.
A large portion of domestic demand is met through imports, while the remainder comes mainly from the Maddhapara Hard Rock Project in Dinajpur and from stone extracted in Sylhet.
In Sylhet, the price of stone ranges from Tk 60 to Tk 150 per cubic foot, depending on size and type. Some estimate that the value of the looted stones could be around Tk 20 billion, though no official calculation or assessment is available.
Businesspeople and political leaders in Sylhet have consistently taken a strong stance in favour of stone extraction. Over the past five years, they have made repeated attempts to have quarry leases reinstated, but the government has not granted approval.
On 27 April, the interim government decided to keep leases for 17 of the country’s 51 quarries on hold — eight of them in Sylhet. However, this did not stop the simultaneous looting of stones from protected areas, tourist sites, and quarries.
On 24 June, a human chain was organised in front of the Sylhet Central Shaheed Minar by the Sylhet District Stone-Related Business Owners and Workers Unity Council, demanding the reopening of quarry leases. Six senior leaders from Sylhet’s BNP, Jamaat, and National Citizen Party (NCP) joined the event in solidarity. They were: Rezaul Hasan Koyes Lodi, acting president of Sylhet City BNP, and General Secretary Imdad Hossain Chowdhury; Md. Fakhrul Islam, amir of Sylhet City Jamaat, and Zainul Abedin, secretary of Sylhet District Jamaat; and Nazim Uddin, chief coordinator of NCP Sylhet District, along with Abu Sadeq Mohammad Khairul Islam Chowdhury, chief coordinator of NCP Sylhet City.
In addition, at various times, leaders from other parties — including Islami Andolan and AB Party — have also expressed support for reopening the quarries.
On 9 July, Sylhet Divisional Commissioner Khan Md. Reza-un-Nabi voiced his support for stone extraction during a meeting with the Sylhet Stone-Related Business Owners and Workers Unity Council and the Sylhet Road Transport Owners and Workers Unity Council at his office. He stated, “If stone extraction can take place across the country, why not in Sylhet? People’s lives and livelihoods are connected to this.”
Environmental activists in Sylhet say that such positions by politicians have encouraged looting. However, after the plunder, political leaders now claim they do not support it.
Miftah Siddique, Sylhet District BNP’s assistant organisational secretary, told Prothom Alo, “The demand for reopening quarries has nothing to do with the looting. We made the demand based on policy. As an organisation, BNP does not shelter anyone involved in irregularities.”
Sylhet District Jamaat secretary Zainul Abedin gave a similar statement. He told Prothom Alo, “Our position is clear — due to the administration’s failure, this national asset (Sada Pathor) has been destroyed. Despite repeated requests, they took no action. They knew, but did nothing.” He added, “We have demanded the reopening of quarries for legitimate reasons, and in an environmentally friendly manner using traditional methods.”
NCP Sylhet District chief coordinator Nazim Uddin Shahan said that some quarry organisations had invited all parties to the human chain, which is why he attended. However, he stated that they do not support the looting that took place.
Looting continues
During the tenure of the Awami League government—ousted in the July mass uprising—stones and sand were also illegally extracted at night in some areas of Sylhet, allegedly with the backing of certain local Awami League leaders. After the fall of the Awami League government on 5 August 2024, local leaders of the BNP and its affiliated organisations took control of all quarries in Sylhet. It is alleged that, with their backing, open looting of stones began.
Environmental activists claim that after 5 August 2024, the absence of police action allowed stone looting to start at every quarry in the district. At that time, illegal extraction began at Jaflong and Bichhanakandi in Gowainghat; Bholaganj Stone Quarry, Shah Arefin Tila, the reserved “Bunker” (an old railway structure) area, and Utmachhra in Companiganj; and Lovachhara in Kanaighat. Due to a year of looting, many of these areas are now almost empty of stones.
After stones in most places were largely looted, attention shifted to the Sada Pathor tourist area. Looting there began on 23 April, but the heaviest plunder has taken place over the past month.
There are allegations that Companiganj upazila BNP president Shahab Uddin gave “indirect support” to the looting in Sada Pathor. At least 10 of his close relatives were directly involved. On Monday night, the BNP suspended all his party posts. While the BNP took organisational measures, no legal action had been taken against Shahab Uddin by the local administration as of yesterday.
One Dulal Mia, also known as Dula, a former office secretary of the upazila BNP, has been accused of involvement. On 14 July, the Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development, and Cooperatives temporarily suspended him from his post as a member of Ward 8 of Islambur West Union for illegally extracting sand and stones from the reserved Bunker area adjacent to Sada Pathor.
Local BNP and other sources say the looting involved Companiganj upazila Jubo Dal joint convener Razon Mia; BNP president Shahab Uddin’s brother-in-law and Jubo Dal leader Jasim Uddin and his brother Sazon Mia; Chhatra Dal activist Zakir Hossain; Shahab Uddin’s “right-hand man” Mozzafar Ali; and Jubo Dal member Manik Mia, along with at least 15 other BNP members.
There are also allegations that Awami League activists Monir Mia (recently arrested in another case), Habil Mia, and Saidur Rahman were involved in the Sada Pathor plundering.
Meanwhile, local residents have been holding human chains for several days to protest sand extraction from leased and non-leased areas of South Dhalai Balumahal (Sand Quarry) in Companiganj, including under the Dhalai Bridge. Another human chain was held beside the bridge on Tuesday, alleging that indiscriminate sand removal from outside the leased area was damaging the bridge.
The sand quarry is leased to one Abdullah, assisted by Telikhal Union chairman and senior vice-president of the upazila Awami League, Abdul Wadud Alfu, and Sylhet district Jubo Dal general secretary Mohammad Maksud Ahmad. Maksud Ahmad told Prothom Alo that the allegation was false and he had no involvement with the sand quarry.
Local sources say that illegally extracted stones from Bholaganj Quarry, the reserved Bunker area, and Sada Pathor are transported by boats, trucks, and tractors owned by BNP and Awami League leaders.
These stones are stockpiled in open spaces in areas such as Site 10, Guchhogram, Dakghar, Kalairag, Doyarbazar, Kalibari, and Kolabari. Rent is paid for using these spaces, and many of the landowners are involved in BNP or (currently banned) Awami League politics.
The stored stones are later sold to owners of stone-crushing machines, most of whom are also politically connected. Political figures also control the stone trade, and because everyone profits, they all support extraction.
Notable figures in the stone business include Companiganj upazila BNP member Haji Kamal; former upazila Labour Party president and vice-chairman Lal Mia; upazila Jubo Dal convener Sajjad Hossain alias Dudu; district Jubo Dal joint secretary Rubel Ahmad Bahar; assistant organising secretary Mustakin Ahmad Farhad; and Awami League activists Bilal Mia, Shahabuddin, and Gias Uddin.
Sources say one of the key patrons of stone looting in Jaflong is district BNP joint general secretary Rafiqul Islam alias Shahporan, whose party post was suspended on 14 October last year. Other names include former Gowainghat upazila chairman and expelled district BNP treasurer Md. Shah Alam alias Swapon; district Jubo Dal assistant organising secretary Abul Kashem (expelled on 9 June for looting); East Jaflong Union BNP president Amjad Baksh; and at least 35 BNP and affiliated activists.
Some BNP leaders accused in the stone looting have gone into hiding, while others who remain accessible have denied the allegations. Razon Mia, joint convener of the Companiganj upazila Jubo Dal, said, “The Jubo Dal committee will be formed soon. I’m a candidate for secretary post, so my rivals are spreading lies about me.”
Environmental activists say it is natural that everyone will deny allegations. But if no one is involved, who looted such huge amounts of stone?
On 25 March, the Department of Environment filed a case against 31 BNP leaders and activists for using heavy machinery to extract sand and stones from Jaflong.
Meanwhile, a BNP source said that following the emergence of BNP names in illegal stone and sand extraction in Sada Pathor and Companiganj, BNP central assistant secretary for volunteer affairs Abdul Kadir Bhuiyan (Jewel) arrived in Sylhet on central orders to investigate. On Tuesday, he visited Sada Pathor and spoke to local leaders. He will submit his report soon.
Amid the looting, on 14 June, environmental adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan and power, energy, and mineral resources adviser Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan visited Jaflong. Rizwana Hasan told journalists that no quarries in Sylhet would be leased in the future for the sake of protecting nature and the environment. Fouzul Kabir Khan instructed the local administration to urgently disconnect power to all stone-crushing machines in Sylhet to stop the illegal stone trade.
On their way back, at Ballaghat in Gowainghat, some BNP leaders and activists, along with stone traders and workers, blocked the advisers’ motorcade, chanting slogans to reopen Jaflong and other quarries. However, the advisers did not change their stance.
Following the advisers’ instructions, the administration began disconnecting power to stone-crushing machines in Sylhet Sadar, Companiganj, Gowainghat, Jaintapur, and Kanaighat upazilas. Hundreds of machines lost power. In response, transport operators and stone workers began strikes and other protests.
In this situation, on 2 July, Sylhet’s deputy commissioner Mohammad Sher Mahbub Murad held a meeting with top local BNP and Jamaat leaders, as well as stone-related businessmen. Since then, the pace of power disconnections and mobile court drives against illegal extraction has slowed significantly.
Action steps up
While stone looting was ongoing, the local administration carried out a few raids. In some cases, these operations faced obstruction and even attacks. However, allegations persist that no effective measures were taken.
Azizunnar, the Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) of Companiganj, told Prothom Alo, “If someone says the administration is not sincere in stopping the looting, that would be unfortunate. We have tried, and are trying, our utmost within our capacity. The problem is that the moment we leave after an operation, the group resumes the looting.”
The question remains—why wasn’t a major operation launched, or a permanent guard stationed to stop the stone theft? Although restrictions limit army deployment in border areas, the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), police, and Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) are all present.
Lieutenant Colonel Md. Nazmul Haque, commanding officer of the 48 BGB Battalion, told Prothom Alo, “This area (Sada Pathor) falls under the district administration, and it’s their responsibility to protect it. BGB’s primary role is to safeguard the border, then to prevent smuggling, and then to work jointly with other law enforcement agencies. We are responsible for anything within 150 yards of the border. Notice that in Sada Pathor or Jaflong, no stone looting has occurred within that 150-yard zone. Within our capacity, we have played a role in stopping mass plundering. Some of our members have even been injured in organised attacks by stone looters.”
Police say they have filed cases and conducted raids. Companiganj police station OC Uzair Al Mahmud told Prothom Alo that from 5 August last year until now, police have filed 19 cases over sand and stone looting, arresting 60 people. In addition, task force operations have led to the arrest of another 52.
The Department of Environment claims that since 5 August last year, it has filed 12 cases over illegal sand and stone extraction, naming 191 accused. Only one has been arrested.
Environmental activists point out that government agencies are now busy justifying their own actions, but the reality is that all the stones have already been stolen—and they failed to prevent it.
Prothom Alo has been publishing regular reports on stone looting. In recent days, the issue has gained traction on social media, which has spurred increased action.
The Anti-Corruption Commission’s (ACC) enforcement team has launched an investigation. On Wednesday afternoon, a five-member ACC team visited the site from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm to identify those responsible. The operation was led by Rafi Md. Nazmus Sadat, deputy director of the ACC’s Sylhet integrated district office. He told Prothom Alo that local residents, influential figures, and stone-related businessmen were involved in the looting. The team is working to identify them. He added that the local administration, police, and the Bureau of Mineral Development were either inactive or did not obstruct .
Meanwhile, the district administration has formed a three-member committee to investigate the Sada Pathor looting, headed by Additional Deputy Commissioner (Development & Human Resource Management) Padmasan Singha. The committee has been instructed to submit its report as soon as possible.
Sylhet Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Sher Mahbub Murad told Prothom Alo on Tuesday that even regular raids could not stop the looting. “Now the priority is deciding how to protect what’s left in Sada Pathor,” he said.
According to sources, a meeting was held at the DC’s office from 7:15 pm to 8:45 pm on Wednesday, resulting in five decisions, which are: the joint forces will guard the Jaflong ECA area and Sada Pathor area 24/7. Joint forces will be stationed full-time at police checkposts in Gowainghat and Companiganj upazilas. The administration will continue operations to disconnect electricity to illegal stone-crushing mills and shut them down. All those involved in stone looting will be identified, arrested, and brought under the law. Stolen stones will be recovered and returned to their original locations.
Hard times for tourism related business
While some have grown wealthy from looting stones, tourism-based businesses in Sada Pathor are in crisis. The area used to attract 4,000–5,000 tourists daily, with even higher numbers on holidays. Shops thrived on tourist spending. Now, visitor numbers have dropped sharply.
Hassan Mia (25), who gives horseback rides to tourists for Tk 100 each, used to earn Tk 1,500–2,000 daily. Now his earnings have dropped to Tk 400–500. “That’s not enough to feed my family,” he said. “How am I supposed to feed my horse?”
‘Stones won’t accumulate overnight’
Experts say it is uncertain how long it will take for stones from the upstream hill rivers across the border to flow back and replenish Sada Pathor. It certainly will not happen overnight.
Professor Mushtaq Ahmad of the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering at Shahjalal University of Science and Technology told Prothom Alo, “Taking away all the stones in such a short time will naturally create an imbalance. There’s a risk of increased erosion. And tourists won’t come just to see muddy water and sand. Stones may slowly accumulate underwater, but it will take a long time for the Sada Pathor tourist spot to return to its former state.”