Sufia Kamal’s 22nd death anniversary observed

Besides, several socio-cultural organisations including Bangladesh Mahila Parishad remembered the poet on social media.

Bangladesh Mahila Parishad is the organisation of which Sufia Kamal was the founding president.

A woman ahead of her time, Sufia Kamal was instrumental in naming the first women’s dormitory of Dhaka University as Rokeya Hall after Begum Rokeya, the legendary educationist who was her own inspiration.

Born on 20 June, 1911 at Shayestabad, Barishal to Abdul Bari and Sabera Begum, Begum Sufia Kamal went on to become a civil society leader and a pioneer activist for women’s rights.