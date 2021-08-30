Sundarbans set to reopen for tourists 1 Sept

After nearly five months of closure due to the Covid restrictions, the forest department is reopening the Sundarbans, the world's largest mangrove forest and a Unesco World Heritage Site, on 1 September.

The decision was taken at a meeting between the forest department and the leaders of tour Operators Association of Sundarbans, Khulna, on Sunday.

M Nazmul Azam David, the general secretary of the association, confirmed the information to UNB.