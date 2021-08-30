Sundarbans set to reopen for tourists 1 Sept

However, it won't be business as usual as the forest department has given some rules and conditions before reopening the forest for tourists.
Forest conservator of Khulna region Mihir Kumar said the Sundarbans will be opened to tourists from 1 September following the 'Sundarbans Travel' policy approved by the cabinet.
"Each launch cannot carry more than 75 passengers. Social distance and hygiene must be maintained. Appropriate sanitiser should be provided," he said, referring to some of the new rules and conditions to be followed.
"The forest department will take legal action against any tour operator carrying more tourists or disturbing the environment by violating the said policy," he added.
The government restricted tourist gatherings in the Sundarbans on 26 March last year amid the first Covid restrictions in the country.
However, tourism did resume for a period from 1 November, 2020 when the situation improved. However the government had to reimpose the ban again on 3 April due to the deteriorating Covid situation.