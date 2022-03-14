Supreme Court Bar Association polls to begin Tuesday

The voting in a two-day election of Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) for the year 2022-2023 will begin on Tuesday.

A total of 8,623 members of SCBA are eligible to cast their ballots in the polls to elect fourteen office bearers. Fifty-one booths have been installed to cast the ballots.

A seven-member election sub-committee led by senior lawyer AY Moshiujjaman will conduct the polls.