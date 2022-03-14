Supreme Court Bar Association polls to begin Tuesday

Former additional attorney general Md Momtaz Uddin Fakir and lawyer Md Abdun Nur Dulal are vying for the posts of president and secretary from the pro-independence White Panel respectively.
Lawyer Mohammad Hossain and lawyer Shahidul Islam are contesting for the two posts of vice-president, lawyer Md Iqbal Karim for treasurer; lawyer Harunur Rashid and lawyer Hamidur Mejbah are vying for the two posts of assistant secretary.
Lawyer Fatema Begum Rina, lawyer Hasan Tarik, lawyer Moniruzzaman Rana, lawyer Munmun Nahar, lawyer Shaifik Raihan Shaon, lawyer Subroto Kumar Kundu and lawyer Shahdat Hossain Razib are contesting for the seven posts of executive committee members from the White Panel.
Md Bodruddoza (Badal) and incumbent secretary Md Ruhul Quddus (Kazal) are vying for the posts of president and secretary from the pro-BNP Blue Panel respectively.
lawyer Md Monir Hossain and lawyer Md Asrarul Haque are contesting for the two posts of vice-president, lawyer Mohammad Kamal Hossain for treasurer; lawyer Mahfuz Bin Yusuf and Mohammad Mahbubur Rahman Khan are vying for the two posts of assistant secretary.
lawyer Fatima Akter, lawyer Kamrul Islam, lawyer Mahdin Chowdhury, lawyer Md Anwarul Islam, lawyer Md Golam Akter Zakir, lawyer Md Monjurul Alam, and Md Mostafa Kamal are contesting for the seven posts of executive committee members from the Blue Panel.
Apart from these, there are many independent candidates.