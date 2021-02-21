Supreme Court judgments in Bangla soon: CJ

Chief justice Syed Mahmud Hossain on Sunday said the judgments of the Supreme Court will be pronounced in Bangla soon, reports BSS.
“The judgments of the Supreme Court will be given in Bangla soon. That is
why works are going on,” he told journalists after paying homage to the
language movement martyrs at the Central Shaheed Minar on the occasion
of Amar Ekushey and the International Mother Language Day.
The chief justice said as per the directives of prime minister Sheikh
Hasina, a translation cell has been formed. The cell is working on this regard.
Noting that the use of a software began in December aiming to deliver
judgments in Bangla, he said all the judgments of the apex court are being
automatically translated from English to Bangla.
“When the conversion work is completed, we will do it in a more
disciplined way,” he said.
Judges of both the Appellate Division and the High Court Division of the
Supreme Court were present on the occasion.