Supreme Court judgments in Bangla soon: CJ

Chief justice Syed Mahmud Hossain on Sunday said the judgments of the Supreme Court will be pronounced in Bangla soon, reports BSS.

“The judgments of the Supreme Court will be given in Bangla soon. That is

why works are going on,” he told journalists after paying homage to the

language movement martyrs at the Central Shaheed Minar on the occasion

of Amar Ekushey and the International Mother Language Day.

The chief justice said as per the directives of prime minister Sheikh

Hasina, a translation cell has been formed. The cell is working on this regard.