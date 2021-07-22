Supreme Court justices to get home loans up to Tk 10m with 4pc interest

From now on, chief justice and other justices of the Supreme Court’s Appellate Division and High Court Division can borrow up to Tk 10 million (1 crore) as home loans with a 4 per cent interest from banks.

The Finance Division under the finance ministry recently issued a circular, signed by finance secretary Abdur Rouf Talukder, titled “Guidelines on the house building loan through banking system for the chief justice and the justices of the Supreme Court of Bangladesh”, that came into effect from 1 July 2021.