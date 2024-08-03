EU seeks thorough investigation into killings, violence

He noted that he had conveyed to former foreign minister AK Abdul Momen his “grave concern at the announcement of a 'shoot on sight policy' and unlawful killings perpetrated in recent days by the authorities in Bangladesh.” He had interacted with the former minister in the margins of the ASEAN regional forum ministerial meeting in Laos on 27 July.

“I am also deeply concerned by the killings of law enforcement officers, violence, torture, mass arrests and damage to property that have taken place. These acts must be thoroughly investigated and those responsible brought to justice,” he said.