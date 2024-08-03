Quota movement
EU seeks thorough investigation into killings, violence
The European Union (EU) has expressed grave concern regarding recent incidents of violence and unlawful killings in Bangladesh.
In a statement on Tuesday, the EU’s high representative for foreign affairs, Josep Borrell, also called for thorough investigation into the incidents and bringing the responsible ones to justice.
He noted that he had conveyed to former foreign minister AK Abdul Momen his “grave concern at the announcement of a 'shoot on sight policy' and unlawful killings perpetrated in recent days by the authorities in Bangladesh.” He had interacted with the former minister in the margins of the ASEAN regional forum ministerial meeting in Laos on 27 July.
“I am also deeply concerned by the killings of law enforcement officers, violence, torture, mass arrests and damage to property that have taken place. These acts must be thoroughly investigated and those responsible brought to justice,” he said.
The EU representative also highlighted the use of excessive and lethal force in suppressing the protests, saying, “There must be full accountability for the numerous instances of use of excessive and lethal force by the law enforcement authorities against protesters and others, including journalists and young children.”
Regarding the recent arrests, he laid emphasis that all arrested individuals must be given due process under the law.
“We will closely follow the actions of the authorities in the context of this crisis and, with the fundamentals of EU-Bangladesh relations in mind, expect all human rights to be fully respected,” he added.
The statement was released on the external action section of the European Union's website on Tuesday.