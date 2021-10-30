'Surviving amid adversity a great achievement for journalism'

Editors and academicians on Saturday said journalism is going through various crises in the country and surviving amid adversities is a great achievement and more will have to be gained in future.

They also said all must keep in mind newspapers will survive only if a true democracy prevails. So, all must work to establish a true democracy together and in that case, the government will have to be more tolerable, they said.

The editors and the academicians made the remarks at a discussion on “50 years of Bangladesh: Achievement of mass media and challenges in future”, organised by Editors’ Council at CIRDAP auditorium in Dhaka.

Syed Manzoorul Islam, retired professor of English department at Dhaka University, was the main speaker of the programme.