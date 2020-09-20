Suspended DGHS staff Abzal sent to jail after remand

A court on Sunday sent Abzal Hossain, suspended staff of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), to jail after completion of a 14-day remand in two cases over money laundering and amassing wealth illegally, reports BSS.

Dhaka metropolitan senior special judge KM ImrulKayesh passed the order as the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) produced Abzal before the court after completion of remand.