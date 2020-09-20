Suspended DGHS staff Abzal sent to jail after remand

A court on Sunday sent Abzal Hossain, suspended staff of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), to jail after completion of a 14-day remand in two cases over money laundering and amassing wealth illegally, reports BSS.
Dhaka metropolitan senior special judge KM ImrulKayesh passed the order as the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) produced Abzal before the court after completion of remand.
The judge sent Abzal to jail rejecting his bail petition.
Earlier, on 2 September, KM Imrul Kayesh granted the 14-day remand for Abzal while the anti-graft body in their petition pleaded to place the accused on a 20-day remand in the two cases lodged over amassing illegal wealth and money laundering.
On 26 August, the accused surrendered before the court and pleaded for bail in the two cases. Scraping his plea, the court had sent him to jail.
ACC deputy director Md Toufikul Islam on 27 June, 2019, filed the two cases against Abzal and his wife Rubina Khanam.
The ACC accused the couple of amassing illegal wealth of more than Taka 310 million. They were also accused of laundering abroad Taka 2.84 billion.