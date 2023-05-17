51pc of poor in cities ‘New Poor’: BIDS

A staggering 51 per cent of the people living below the poverty line in cities are ‘new poor’, according to a study conducted by Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies (BIDS).

The statistic was disclosed during the BIDS Research Almanac 2023 at a hotel in Dhaka’s Gulshan on Wednesday. The institute’s director general Binayak Sen disclosed this information during the opening speech of the conference.

“50 per cent of the total poor population are ‘new poor’. They have gone down from the lower middle-class. We must pay attention to this crisis-hit class,” Binayak said.