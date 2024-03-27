US proud to partner with Bangladesh: Blinken
The United States of America (USA) today greeted Bangladesh on its Independence Day and said that they were proud to partner with Bangladesh on many of current most pressing issues.
"On behalf of the United States of America, I congratulate the people of Bangladesh on the occasion of the Independence Day celebration on 26 March," said US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken in a message on the eve of the Day.
In the message available also on the website of the US State Department, Blinken said that the United States is proud to partner with Bangladesh on many of today's most pressing issues, including combating climate change, advancing economic development, responding to the Rohingya refugee crisis, supporting peacekeeping operations worldwide, and addressing global health challenges.
"Our partnership plays an important role in ensuring a free, open, secure, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region," he said.
"As Bangladesh celebrates another year of independence, we reaffirm our commitment to strengthening democratic governance and protecting human rights - efforts which will increase Bangladesh's prosperity," read the message.
Blinken extended warm wishes to all Bangladeshis on this special day and look forward to enhancing the partnership and people-to-people ties between the two countries in the year ahead.