US proud to partner with Bangladesh: Blinken

The United States of America (USA) today greeted Bangladesh on its Independence Day and said that they were proud to partner with Bangladesh on many of current most pressing issues.

"On behalf of the United States of America, I congratulate the people of Bangladesh on the occasion of the Independence Day celebration on 26 March," said US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken in a message on the eve of the Day.

In the message available also on the website of the US State Department, Blinken said that the United States is proud to partner with Bangladesh on many of today's most pressing issues, including combating climate change, advancing economic development, responding to the Rohingya refugee crisis, supporting peacekeeping operations worldwide, and addressing global health challenges.