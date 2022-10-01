Ekushey Padak winning journalist Toab Khan dies

Before his death Toab Khan was the editor of Dainik Bangla. Earlier, he worked as editorial advisor of Dainik Janakantha since its beginning until October 2021.

Toab Khan began his career as journalist through Saptahik (Weekly) Janata in 1953. He joined Dainik Sangbad in 1955. He was promoted to news editor there in 1961.

Later, he moved to Dainik Pakistan in 1964. Toab Khan was the first editor of Dainik Bangla, which was known as Dainik Pakistan before the independence of Bangladesh. He took charge as the editor on 14 January 1972.