NCP leader Jannatara’s death: what do police and relatives say

Various discussions are circulating surrounding the recovery of the body of Jannatara Rumi, a leader of the National Citizen Party (NCP), from a women’s hostel in Jigatala in the capital.

While police suspect the incident to be a case of suicide, an NCP leader has described it as “murder”.

As justification, the NCP leader said that Jannatara had been facing online harassment and threats after images circulated recently showing her assaulting a middle-aged woman with sticks at Dhanmondi 32.

Thirty-year-old Jannatara would at a private organisation. She would live alone in a room on the fifth floor of the hostel in Jigatala.

Police went to the hostel today, Thursday morning after receiving the news and recovered her body from there, said Hazaribagh police station’s officer-in-charge (OC) Md Hafizur Rahman.

He told Prothom Alo that the hostel’s maid knocked repeatedly on Jannatara’s door in the morning but received no response, and then pushed the door.