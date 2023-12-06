CIVICUS Monitor downgrades Bangladesh’s civic space to ‘closed’

The CIVICUS Monitor has downgraded the civic space in Bangladesh to ‘closed’ and placed it among the 28 most restricted countries in the world.

In a new report on Wednesday, the Johannesburg-based global watchdog said the downgrade is the result of a massive government crackdown on opposition politicians and independent critics in the run-up to national elections in January 2024.

The report – People Power Under Attack 2023 – details civic space conditions in 198 countries and territories. The findings for Bangladesh detail the ruling party’s onslaught on all forms of dissent in 2023 ahead of the January vote.