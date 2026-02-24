Cabinet division issues letter for measures to prevent fake certificates following Prothom Alo report

Following a report published by Prothom Alo concerning fraudulent birth and death registrations, the Cabinet Division has issued a letter to Deputy Commissioners across the country setting out four directives.

In the letter, dated 27 January, the Cabinet Division instructed them to supervise whether birth and death registration activities comply with the relevant laws and regulations, to monitor ongoing activities, to rectify irregularities, and to convene taskforce meetings regularly.

Referring to the Prothom Alo report, the letter states, “Recently, the daily Prothom Alo published a report regarding the unlawful registration of births and deaths by certain registrars at the field level. This is concerning and may call into question the transparency and credibility of birth and death registration activities.”

Earlier, on 8 January, the deputy commissioner of Brahmanbaria submitted a detailed investigation report to the cabinet division confirming the veracity of the Prothom Alo findings.