Six NGOs unite for upliftment of underprivileged communities
The 'Innovation for Development' (i4D) forum has been launched to improve the lives of marginalised and underprivileged communities by bringing innovations in the development sector, stated a press release.
Six renowned development organisations, including Friendship formed the forum and the launching announcement was made on Monday, 23 September, at a hotel in the capital city by representatives from the six NGOs.
The event also featured the unveiling of an 'Innovation Book’ that details the innovative measures taken by the six NGOs over the years. The mentioned NGOs involved in this initiative are Friendship, Save the Children, World Vision Bangladesh, Sightsavers, Shastho Shurokkha Foundation, and Jhpiego.
'Innovation for Development' serves as a common platform for NGOs, relevant government agencies, non-profits, private sector entities, and other like-minded organisations, where they can play a crucial role in improving the lives of vulnerable communities through innovative, scalable, and sustainable solutions.
Founder of Friendship Runa Khan was present at the event along with senior director of operations at World Vision Bangladesh Chandan Z Gomez, director of PDQ at Save the Children Md Belal Uddin, programme manager at Sightsavers BM Zahidul Islam and country lead of Health Protection Foundation and Jhpiego Sushanta Dobe.
The event was graced by the presence of chairman of the department of development studies at Dhaka University, Shuchita Sharmin as the honorable guest. Representatives and officials from various national and international organisations were also in attendance.
Runa Khan said, “Innovation is about finding practical solutions to real challenges. The best innovations are those that are simple, adaptable, and community-driven. But innovation alone is not enough. Without kindness, humility, and tolerance, we cannot build a nation where people live with dignity and hope. True change happens when values and innovation go hand in hand."
The goal of 'Innovation for Development' is to create opportunities to share new innovations and ideas with each other, organise joint initiatives on new innovations, present and learn from relevant findings on everyone’s participation, and seek resources needed for further innovative projects and programmes.