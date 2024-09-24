Six NGOs unite for upliftment of underprivileged communities

The 'Innovation for Development' (i4D) forum has been launched to improve the lives of marginalised and underprivileged communities by bringing innovations in the development sector, stated a press release.

Six renowned development organisations, including Friendship formed the forum and the launching announcement was made on Monday, 23 September, at a hotel in the capital city by representatives from the six NGOs.

The event also featured the unveiling of an 'Innovation Book’ that details the innovative measures taken by the six NGOs over the years. The mentioned NGOs involved in this initiative are Friendship, Save the Children, World Vision Bangladesh, Sightsavers, Shastho Shurokkha Foundation, and Jhpiego.