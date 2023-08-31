‘Now I’m known as an enforced disappearance victim's mother’

When Abdul Quader Bhuiyan went missing, he was a third year (hons.) student at Government Titumir College in Dhaka. Since then a decade has gone by. His mother Ayesha Ali is still waiting for her son to turn up.

Her voice choked up as she spoke. Introducing herself, she said, “Now I’m known as the mother of a son who is a victim of enforced disappearance. Already 10 years have elapsed but my son has not returned home. How long do I have to wait to hear my son call me 'mother'?”

Wednesday (30 August) marked the International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances. Ayesha Ali attended a programme of Mayer Daak, a forum of the families of the victims of enforced disappearances, organised to mark the day.