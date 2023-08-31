‘Now I’m known as an enforced disappearance victim's mother’

When Abdul Quader Bhuiyan went missing, he was a third year (hons.) student at Government Titumir College in Dhaka. Since then a decade has gone by. His mother Ayesha Ali is still waiting for her son to turn up.
Her voice choked up as she spoke. Introducing herself, she said, “Now I’m known as the mother of a son who is a victim of enforced disappearance. Already 10 years have elapsed but my son has not returned home. How long do I have to wait to hear my son call me 'mother'?”
Wednesday (30 August) marked the International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances. Ayesha Ali attended a programme of Mayer Daak, a forum of the families of the victims of enforced disappearances, organised to mark the day.
Ayesha Ali broke into tears while speaking about her son. At a stage of talking she started bleeding from mouth. She said, “It’s not possible to make explain how painful it is for a mother if her child does not return home after going out on an errand.”
Some people identifying themselves as law enforcement agency members picked up eight people including Sajedul Islam alias Sumon, general secretary of War No. 38 of Tejgaon Thana unit BNP in Dhaka, from the capital’s Bashundhara residential area on 4 December 2013. Abdul Quader was one among the eight people.
