Syed Muazzem Ali awarded prestigious Padma Bhushan posthumously

The Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian award conferred by India, went to the late diplomat Syed Muazzem Ali (Posthumous) for Public Affairs, reports UNB.
Ambassador Syed Muazzem Ali, a member of the distinguished Bangladesh Foreign Service, served as high commissioner of Bangladesh to India from 2014-2019 and played a key role in bringing about greater political, economic, and security cooperation between the two countries.
He was closely associated with starting energy cooperation and land connectivity between Bangladesh and India.
Kovind also presented Padma Shri to professor Enamul Haque, the founding director general of the National Museum of Bangladesh, has been awarded for Archeology.
He is a distinguished archeologist and a highly respected cultural activist who dedicated his life to the field of archaeology and the associated development of the Museum.
Another Padma Shri Award was presented to Lieutenant Colonel (Retd) Quazi Sajjad Ali Zahir for Public Affairs.
Colonel Sajjad was a freedom fighter recognized with the Bir Protik, a Swadhinata Padak winner, and independent researcher who has authored a number of books on the Bangladesh Liberation War.
He was a serving officer in the Pakistan Army, when he defected to join the call of Bangabandhu for an independent Bangladesh.
He has also played a pivotal role for the ‘Friends of Bangladesh’ award of the government of Bangladesh, which was constituted to recognize contributions of citizens of other countries, or foreigners, who played a significant role in the War of Liberation.
Eminent musicologist Sanjida Khatun received the Padma Shri Award for Art.
She was one of the principal founders of Bangladesh Mukti Sangrami Shilpi Sangstha during the Liberation War of 1971, as well as Chhayyanaut in the early 1960s.