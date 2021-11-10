Syed Muazzem Ali awarded prestigious Padma Bhushan posthumously

Four Bangladeshis including former Syed Muazzem Ali (posthumously) and scholar Enamul Haque were awarded by Indian president Ram Nath Kovind with one of India's highest civilian awards through a civil investiture ceremony held over two days at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi this week.

The 2020 awards ceremony that was precluded by the Covid-19 pandemic held together with 2021.