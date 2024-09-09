Govt to honour martyrs of July uprising on 14 September
The government will honour the martyrs of the movement of students and people that ousted the Awami League government on 14 September.
Disclosing this at a preparatory meeting on Monday, posts, telecommunications and information technology adviser Md Nahid Islam said to honour the martyrs, a commemorative meeting in memory of all the martyrs in the students-people mass revolution will be held on 14 September, said a press release.
“The government will pay highest honour to the martyrs’ families in the commemorative meeting,” he said.
“Bangla Blockade”, “Complete Shutdown” and “Long March to Dhaka” must be highlighted in the commemoration as those words acted as a tonic in the mass movement, he said, adding that the commemorative meeting should be held in a way to recreate the actual situation prevailing during the movement days. Nahid Islam will work as the focal point of the commemorative meeting.
Assistant professor of Jagannath University Mohammad Zahidul Haque gave his opinion on the various designs of the programme.
Posts and Telecommunications secretary Md Mushfiqur Rahman along with senior officials of the ministry were present in the meeting.