Govt to honour martyrs of July uprising on 14 September

The government will honour the martyrs of the movement of students and people that ousted the Awami League government on 14 September.

Disclosing this at a preparatory meeting on Monday, posts, telecommunications and information technology adviser Md Nahid Islam said to honour the martyrs, a commemorative meeting in memory of all the martyrs in the students-people mass revolution will be held on 14 September, said a press release.

“The government will pay highest honour to the martyrs’ families in the commemorative meeting,” he said.