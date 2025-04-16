Govt officials can't take their spouses, children on official foreign trips

Officials are not allowed to include their spouses and children as travel companions during government-sponsored foreign trips.

Moreover, unless there is an urgent reason, advisors to the government, senior secretaries, and secretaries are also prohibited from taking their personal secretaries (PS) and assistant personal secretaries (APS) along on such trips.

This directive has been issued by the office of the chief adviser. To inform all concerned parties, it has been uploaded on the website of the cabinet division.

The directive further states that officials must avoid traveling at the expense of contractors or supplier companies.