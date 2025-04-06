ACC lawsuit: 20 banks gave Tk 330m to Putul’s Shuchona Foundation

The graft monitoring agency gathered information of the 20 banks that provided funds to the Shuchona Foundation. ACC sources noted that the Shuchona Foundation used to take money from the banks’ CSR fund forcefully.

On 20 March, ACC deputy director Tahasin Munabil Haque filed the case at the commission’s integrated district office-1 in Dhaka, accusing Saima Wazed of misappropriation and embezzlement.

ACC deputy director Akhtar Hossain confirmed the development to Prothom Alo, saying the Shuchona Foundation took more than Tk 330 million from 20 banks, exercising its power. Its chairman Saima Wazed has been sued for misappropriating and embezzling CSR funds. Nazrul Islam Mazumder has also been accused in the case.