Foreign Adviser attributes govt’s diplomatic success to overwhelmed global support

Foreign Adviser Md Touhid Hossain has attributed the interim government's overall success in diplomacy to the overwhelmed international support.

"After resuming office, we approached all countries and received overwhelmingly positive responses," he told BSS.

The foreign adviser highlighted how international envoys promptly called on the interim administration, expressing solidarity and unconditional support.

The interim government, led by Nobel laureate Professor Muhammad Yunus, took office after deposing the Awami League government in a mass uprising.