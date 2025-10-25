Bhola gas lies unused, reserves could be 1,432b cubic feet

Gas production in the country has been declining every year. Even with the import of liquefied natural gas (LNG) at exorbitant cost, the demand is not being fully met. Industrial plants are not receiving gas as needed, and new investments are stalled. Yet, the gas in the southern island district of Bhola remains unused due to neglect. Even after two and a half decades, the government has not been able to formulate an effective plan for its utilisation.

According to sources at Bangladesh Oil, Gas & Mineral Corporation (Petrobangla), there is no arrangement to transport the gas produced in Bhola outside the district. Even within the district, gas usage has not been ensured according to production capacity. Although the Shahbazpur gas field has a production capacity of 150 million cubic feet per day, only a maximum of 75.5 million cubic feet is being utilised. Production has not yet started from two other gas fields.