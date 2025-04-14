Thousands attend Barshabaran Ananda Shobhajatra

Thousands of people attended the “Barshabaran Ananda Shobhajatra” on Pahela Baishakh, the first day of the Bangla New Year 1432, on Dhaka University campus on Monday.

The theme of this Pahela Baishakh was “Nabobarsher oikyatan, fyasibaader obosan” (symphony of the New Year, end of fascism).

The Barshabaran Ananda Shobhajatra was brought out from the Fine Arts faculty of Dhaka University at 9:00 am and ended at 10:30 am after parading through Shahbagh intersection, TSC intersection, Shaheed Minar, physical education centre, Doyel Chattar, the road in front of Bangla Academy.