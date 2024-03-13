Sweden Crown Princess Victoria due in Dhaka 18 March

UNDP Assistant Secretary General Ulrika Modéer and Sweden’s Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade, Johan Forssell, will accompany her during the visit to get a glimpse of the journey of development that Bangladesh has made.

The visit is also an opportunity to study progress and ongoing challenges in the implementation of the SDGs, focusing on climate, gender equality, the green and digital transition and the role of the business sector.

“Sweden and Bangladesh’s partnership goes back more than 50 years and consists of long-term development cooperation and extensive trade,” said Johan Forssell in a statement before the visit.