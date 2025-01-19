Power sector: Adani Group sets July deadline to pay dues

A PDB official, however, told Prothom Alo that there is a dispute over the coal price in the bill. Adani has been calculating the coal price taking into account the method mentioned in the agreement while PDB has been calculating the bill considering the actual coal price. As a result, a discrepancy has appeared between the two calculations. According to the PDB, the amount of due is about $700 million. Despite the old dues, the money is being paid regularly.

Adani Group and PDB have been sending letters to each other over the dues for a long time.

The Adani powerplant is situated at Godda of Jharkhand in India. This coal-fired two-unit powerplant has a generation capacity of 1600MW. As per the agreement, Bangladesh will buy electricity from there for 25 years.

The first unit of Godda powerplant came into commercial generation in April 2023 while production at the second unit began in June that year. PDB signed the power import agreement with Adani Group in 2017.

The plant supplied up to 1500MW a day. A compromise on bill payment was reached when the company shut a unit in November last year. Then the Adani Group resumed power production in the closed unit. PDB also opened new LCs (Letters of credit) to pay the bills. Currently, loans are being paid under these letters of credit.