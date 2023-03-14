Do not harass patients with unnecessary tests, President Hamid asks physicians

The BSMMU chancellor said Institutional Review Board (IRB) has been formed here with the aim of raising medical research to international standards and research activities are being conducted jointly with various organisations of the country and abroad as well.

The president said the type of disease in Bangladesh is different from developed and western countries and for this reason, own research work is needed for inventing effective and affordable treatment methods for diverse diseases here.

Indian University Service Commission chairman professor Raj-Bardhan Azad spoke as the convocation speaker in this fourth convocation of the university.

Abdul Hamid welcomed him to the campus and said that his presence as the keynote speaker at the BSMMU will guide the graduates to provide better services to the people of the country.

About the private hospitals and clinics, the president said hospitals and clinics in the private sector must be of good standard, where all necessary medical facilities would be available.