Bangladesh endorses new measures to improve access to justice

Commonwealth countries, including Bangladesh, endorsed a new set of measures at the Commonwealth law ministers meeting in Zanzibar on 8 March, which are designed to improve people’s access to justice.

The measures were the result of four-day deliberations among law ministers at their biennial meeting in Tanzania. They were also guided by input from diverse stakeholders, including people with disabilities, civil society representatives and leading innovators in the legal sector.

Under these measures, law ministers resolved to ramp up efforts to remove barriers to access to justice and address the legal needs of all citizens.