What does the Commonwealth mean in 2024?

Today is Commonwealth Day, and this year we celebrate a milestone: the 75th anniversary of the modern Commonwealth. The modern Commonwealth is highly relevant to the challenges faced globally and by contemporary Bangladesh : from the profound economic challenges and COVID-19 pandemic recovery, to the impacts of the conflict in Ukraine and growing pressure on democratic processes, to the escalating impacts of climate change. These are all issues of great importance to His Majesty King Charles III, as the Head of the Commonwealth.

The theme for the Commonwealth this year is "One Resilient Common Future: Transforming our Common Wealth". This is about our people and environments, exchanging knowledge and partnerships, maximising opportunities and identifying practical solutions to our common challenges. More than 60% of the modern Commonwealth is aged 29 and younger. Young people present significant opportunities for future prosperity, with increased digital connectivity and trade across the Commonwealth. In this way, Bangladesh has much to offer and arguably much more to gain.