Bangladesh endorses Commonwealth roadmap on fast-tracking gender equality

She continued, “The outcomes of the meeting send a clear message that the Commonwealth is determined to lead by example towards ensuring women and girls are not left behind in our efforts to achieve sustainable development and climate justice.

“What we achieved here will enable us all to deliver today and it will help to shape a better tomorrow for the benefit of the 2.5 billion people living in our Commonwealth.”

To support the roadmap’s implementation, ministers endorsed a framework for reporting on Commonwealth priorities for gender equality.

The Commonwealth Secretariat will use this framework to regularly assess progress based on set indicators and coordinate necessary measures through a ministerial action group, aimed at tackling challenges disrupting the positive momentum.

Acknowledging that climate change disproportionately affects women and girls, ministers shared good practices that supported women and girls in overcoming the impacts in their respective countries.

Ministers and senior officials also called on the Commonwealth to advocate for an inclusive ‘Loss and Damage Fund’ that supports the needs of women and girls equitably.

The meeting was chaired by Hon Obediah Wilchcombe, Minister of Social Services and Urban Development of The Bahamas.

Reflecting on the meeting in a press conference, Minster Wilchcombe expressed his appreciation for the substantive outcomes.

He said, “We have a roadmap coming out of this meeting which we [The Bahamas] and other countries will follow. Because it would not make too much sense three years from now to return saying the same old thing. What we want to do is to make a real difference. We are pleased that this meeting sets us up on a higher plane and at a faster pace to follow this roadmap.”

Recognising the significance of engaging men and boys in preventing and combating gender-based violence, ministers welcomed the launch of Secretary-General Patricia Scotland’s ‘For the Women in my Life’ campaign.