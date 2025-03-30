Eid-ul-fitr to be celebrated Monday

The meeting reviewed the information received from all district administrations, 64 district offices of the Islamic Foundation, Bangladesh Meteorological Department and the Bangladesh Space Research and Remote Sensing Organisation (SPARRSO) regarding the sighting of the moon of the holy month of Shawwal of the year 1446 Hijri.

Later, it was decided that the moon of the holy month of Shawwal was sighted in the sky of Bangladesh this evening. The holy Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated Monday.

Eid-ul-Fitr is an Arabic word meaning “festival of breaking of the fast” as it marks the end of the Muslim’s fasting month of Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar.