Eid-ul-fitr to be celebrated Monday
The holy Eid-ul-Fitr, one of the greatest religious festivals of Muslims, will be celebrated in the country tomorrow, Monday.
The national moon sighting committee held a meeting at the Islamic Foundation auditorium at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque at 6:30 pm Sunday to determine the Eid-ul-Fitr day.
National moon sighting committee president and religious affairs adviser AFM Khalid Hossain chaired the meeting.
The meeting reviewed the information received from all district administrations, 64 district offices of the Islamic Foundation, Bangladesh Meteorological Department and the Bangladesh Space Research and Remote Sensing Organisation (SPARRSO) regarding the sighting of the moon of the holy month of Shawwal of the year 1446 Hijri.
Later, it was decided that the moon of the holy month of Shawwal was sighted in the sky of Bangladesh this evening. The holy Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated Monday.
Eid-ul-Fitr is an Arabic word meaning “festival of breaking of the fast” as it marks the end of the Muslim’s fasting month of Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar.
Muslims abstain from eating and drinking from dawn to dusk during the holy Ramadan.
On the Eid day morning, Muslims gather at mosques and other congregation venues to perform Eid prayers and greet each other.
The festival is celebrated by visiting friends and relatives, hosting food parties and sharing sweets.
Children not only get new clothes and shoes, but also receive cash gifts called “Salami” from their elders, relatives and well-wishers.
The occasion is seen as a time of forgiveness and giving thanks to Allah for helping people complete their month-long spiritual fasting.
Many Muslims distribute cash and food to the less fortunate ones.
The main jamaat of the Eid-ul-Fitr will be held at the National Eidgah on the High Court premises in the capital at 8:30am.
Five congregations will be held at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque. The first one will be held at 7:00 am, then at 8:00 am, at 9:00 am, at 10:00 am and the last congregation will be held at 10:45 am.