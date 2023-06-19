Journalist Rabbani murder: LGRD ministry suspends accused UP chairman

The local government, rural development and cooperatives ministry on Monday temporarily suspended Mahmudul Alam Babu, chairman of Sadhurpara union parishad (UP) in Bakshiganj upazila of Jamalpur district, in connection with the murder of journalist Golam Rabbani Nadim, reports UNB.

The ministry came up with the decision five days after the allegation of his involvement with the murder surfaced amid huge criticism across the country, said a media release signed by Md Hemayet Akbar Tipu, information and public relations officer of the ministry on Monday evening.

ministry also served a showcause notice to the suspended chairman seeking an explanation from him within next 10 days of receiving the letter, as to why he won’t be expelled permanently.