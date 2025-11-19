Khalilur Rahman holds a meeting with Ajit Doval in Delhi
Bangladesh’s National Security Adviser Khalilur Rahman has held a meeting with India’s National Security Adviser Ajit Doval in Delhi.
Khalilur Rahman, visiting Delhi to attend the National Security Advisers’ conference of the Colombo Security Conclave (CSC), met with the delegation led by Ajit Doval along with his own delegation.
During the meeting, discussions were held on the activities of the Colombo Security Conclave as well as various important bilateral issues between Bangladesh and India.
On Wednesday evening in Delhi, the Bangladesh High Commission shared this information on their official X handle.
Khalilur Rahman extended an invitation to Ajit Doval to visit Bangladesh.
Khalilur Rahman went to Delhi on Tuesday to attend the seventh conference of National Security Advisers of the Colombo Security Conclave (CSC).
He will participate in the conference tomorrow, Thursday, at Hyderabad House in Delhi.