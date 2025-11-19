Khalilur Rahman holds a meeting with Ajit Doval in Delhi

Bangladesh’s National Security Adviser Khalilur Rahman has held a meeting with India’s National Security Adviser Ajit Doval in Delhi.

Khalilur Rahman, visiting Delhi to attend the National Security Advisers’ conference of the Colombo Security Conclave (CSC), met with the delegation led by Ajit Doval along with his own delegation.

During the meeting, discussions were held on the activities of the Colombo Security Conclave as well as various important bilateral issues between Bangladesh and India.