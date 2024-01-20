Roundtable: Scammed loans should be separated from defaults

Experts at a roundtable have suggested that the loans that were tricked out of the banking sector using anonymous entities should be separated from the total default loans of the sector.

Such loans should be prevented. The economy will struggle to move forward if the burden of anonymous loans is passed on to others.

Prothom Alo hosted the roundtable discussion – Economy: Challenges for new government – at its office in the capital’s Karwan Bazar area on Saturday, with economists, business leaders, and bankers as speakers.