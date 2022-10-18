Sheikh Hasina wants peaceful world for children

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday called for returning to peace, relinquishing war and arms competition to make the world a beautiful abode for the children.

“We want a peaceful world. We don’t want war, devastation and arms trading. We don’t want any child to turn into a refugee and to be shot to death,” she said.

The pm was virtually addressing a programme at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) here, from her official Ganabhaban residence, reports news agency BSS.

The programme was arranged marking Sheikh Russel Day-2022 and distribution of Sheikh Russel Padak-2022 among the winners.

The prime minister also inaugurated 5000 Sheikh Russel Digital Labs and 300 Sheikh Russel, Schools of Future, across the country at the function.