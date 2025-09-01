Bangladesh-ASEAN: Convergence of aspirations for peace and prosperity

Why does ASEAN matter to Bangladesh? Opening his discussion with this question at a roundtable on the issue, Charge d’Affaires of the Singapore High Commission in Dhaka, Mitchel Lee elaborated, "ASEAN is a large and growing consumer base with a rapidly growing middle class. It's the fastest growing region globally, a huge trade and investment hub.

It has ties with the major powers of the world. ASEAN plays a constructive role in regional peace and security." These factors underlined the importance of forging stronger Bangladesh-ASEAN ties.

Mitchel Lee was speaking at high-level roundtable on 'Bangladesh–ASEAN Relations: Towards a New Partnership' organised yesterday, Sunday by the Bangladesh Institute of Peace and Security Studies (BIPSS) at The Westin Dhaka.

The other speakers included Iftekhar Ahmed Chowdhury, former foreign affairs advisor to the government of Bangladesh and distinguished fellow, BIPSS, and Shafqat Munir, senior research fellow, BIPSS and head of BCTR. The discussion was moderated by Major General ANM Muniruzzaman, president of BIPSS.