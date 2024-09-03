Joint drive to prevent unrest in industrial areas starts tonight
Instability has been prevailing in the industrial areas of Savar, Ashulia and Gazipur since the fall of Awami League government due to one after another movement being waged by the workers from different sectors, including the readymade garment sector.
The government has directed the army, police and industrial police to commence the joint drives against the instigators of this movement.
The decision came up in the meeting between the home affairs adviser Lt. Gen. Md. Jahangir Alam Chowdhury and representatives from the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) and Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters (BKMEA).
BGMEA president Khandoker Rafiqul Islam confirmed Prothom Alo about the drives after the meeting.
He said, “We have specially requested the authorities to refrain from harassing the workers and worker leaders.”
Speaking to Prothom Alo, BGMEA senior vice-president Abdullah Al Rakib said, “A vested quarter is pulling the strings from behind. They are the main instigators behind the unrest prevailing in the industrial areas. These people impersonating as workers wearing lungis and helmets are creating instability and are leading the sabotage attempts in the name of movements.”
“So, the home affairs adviser has told us about the joint drives to be conducted against those who joined the protests despite not being a worker and people who instigated the workers into this. The home adviser said the drives will be conducted against those who are vandalising and making sabotage attempts in the name of movement,” he added.