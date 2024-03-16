Bangladesh lags behind global average in ICT index
Bangladesh lags behind other developing countries in the information and communication technology (ICT) index, as well as fell behind the global average of improvement in this index significantly. The South Asian country progressed in infrastructural development of the ICT’s meaningful connectivity, but performed poorly in terms of universal connectivity.
The International Telecommunication Union (IUT), a specialised agency of the United Nations responsible for matters related to information and communication technologies, released the ICT Development Index (IDI) 2023 in December last year after reviewing ICT services from 169 countries including Bangladesh.
IUT had been releasing the IDI since 2009 but stopped in 2018. Later, the UN agency started collecting the data in 2021 and released the latest report in December 2023.
The report marked the country out of 100, with a global average of 72.8. Thirty-three countries scored between 90 and 100 while 47 countries scored between 80 and 90. Bangladesh scored 61.1, which is below the global average.
Bangladesh also fell behind other developing nations in the report, which, however, did not include India. Sri Lanka scored 69.9, Bhutan 76.5, Vietnam 80.6, Maldives 79 and Indonesia 80.1.
The IDI highlighted mainly universal and meaningful connectivity (UMC).
Achieving universal connectivity implies that people, households, communities, and businesses, are connected. Universal connectivity for the people means anyone can connect regardless of their urban or rural location, gender, level of education, etc. Universal connectivity for households, communities and businesses means that the places where people live, work, learn and interact are connected. Bangladesh scored 39.2 percentage points.
Meaningful connectivity depends on several factors; which are high-quality infrastructure that allows for a fast and reliable connection; access to Internet and devices at affordable prices; digital illiteracy, and a safe and secure Internet. Bangladesh scored 83 in meaningful connectivity.
The IDI took 10 indicators under two categories into consideration. There were three indicators under universal connectivity, and these are individuals using the Internet; households with Internet access at home, and mobile-broadband subscriptions per 100 inhabitants. There were seven indicators under meaningful connectivity indicators, and these are; population covered by at least a 3G mobile network; population covered by at least a 4G/LTE mobile network; mobile broadband Internet traffic per subscription (GB); fixed broadband Internet traffic per subscription (GB); mobile data and voice high-consumption basket price; fixed-broadband Internet basket price; and individuals owning a mobile phone.
Bangladesh lagged behind the global average in eight out of 10 indicators, and that include individuals using the Internet; households with Internet access at home, and mobile-broadband subscriptions per 100 inhabitants; population covered by at least a 3G mobile network; mobile broadband Internet traffic per subscription (GB); fixed broadband Internet traffic per subscription (GB).
The country also fell behind the average of lower-middle-income countries in seven indicators.
Besides, people in Bangladesh spend 2 per cent of their income on mobile data, voice and broadband internet while 61.8 per cent of the population own mobile phones. Bangladesh progressed in the 4G network coverage only.
BM Mainul Hossain, a professor at the Institute of Information Technology (IIT), University of Dhaka, told Prothom Alo that the indicators of IUT are mainly based on infrastructure and network connectivity. Bangladesh showed progress in meaningful connectivity indicators because of 3G and 4G network coverage. Bangladesh advanced significantly in infrastructures, but not in the meaningful uses of ICT by utilising the benefits of these infrastructures. The country must improve in ICT exports, creating skilled manpower, intellectual usage, and online safety and security, he added.