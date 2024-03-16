Bangladesh lags behind global average in ICT index

Bangladesh lags behind other developing countries in the information and communication technology (ICT) index, as well as fell behind the global average of improvement in this index significantly. The South Asian country progressed in infrastructural development of the ICT’s meaningful connectivity, but performed poorly in terms of universal connectivity.

The International Telecommunication Union (IUT), a specialised agency of the United Nations responsible for matters related to information and communication technologies, released the ICT Development Index (IDI) 2023 in December last year after reviewing ICT services from 169 countries including Bangladesh.

IUT had been releasing the IDI since 2009 but stopped in 2018. Later, the UN agency started collecting the data in 2021 and released the latest report in December 2023.