Charge hearing in graft case against Tarique, Zubaida on Thursday

A Dhaka court on Sunday set 13 April for hearing on charge framing against BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman and his wife Zubaida Rahman in a graft case filed against them for acquiring wealth beyond their known sources of income and concealing information in their affidavits, reports UNB.
Dhaka metropolitan senior special judge Md Asaduzzaman fixed the fresh date.
On 29 March, lawyer Masud Ahmed Talukder appealed for the hearing and the court fixed today (9 April).
Earlier, on 1 November, 2022, a Dhaka court issued arrest warrants for Tarique and Zubaida in the graft case.
The court also ordered to give notice in the newspaper to appear before the court on 19 January.
On 26 June, the High court ordered the judicial court to dispose of the case as soon as possible.
The HC also rejected the couple's writ petitions, challenging the corruption case against them.
As both of them remain fugitives, the court rejected the writ petitions - saying these are not acceptable.
The court also withdrew the stay order on the trial proceedings of the case filed against them.
On 26 September, 2007, ACC lodged a complaint with Kafrul police against Tarique Rahman, Zubaida and her mother Iqbal Mand Banu for amassing illegal wealth worth Tk 48.1 million and concealing the information.
In the same year, the High Court issued a rule suspending the trial proceedings in the case after hearing a petition filed by Zubaida.
In 2008, a charge sheet was filed against three people.
The HC rejected the rule in 2017 and asked her to surrender before the court within eight weeks.