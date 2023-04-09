Charge hearing in graft case against Tarique, Zubaida on Thursday

Earlier, on 1 November, 2022, a Dhaka court issued arrest warrants for Tarique and Zubaida in the graft case.

The court also ordered to give notice in the newspaper to appear before the court on 19 January.

On 26 June, the High court ordered the judicial court to dispose of the case as soon as possible.

The HC also rejected the couple's writ petitions, challenging the corruption case against them.

As both of them remain fugitives, the court rejected the writ petitions - saying these are not acceptable.