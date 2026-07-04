July martyrs to get proper recognition, injured to be rehabilitated: PM
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on Saturday vowed to ensure proper recognition, rehabilitation and long-term support for the martyrs and those injured in the July Mass Uprising.
The Prime Minister made the pledge while addressing the July National Conference at the Bangladesh-China Friendship Conference Center in the capital’s Agargaon.
He said the government remains committed to preserving the legacy of the July martyrs and honoring the sacrifices of those who were injured during the movement.
"We are working to ensure the highest respect, recognition, improved quality of life, comprehensive rehabilitation and necessary support for the families of the martyrs and July fighters," the premier said.
Tarique Rahman said he often wondered what his late mother would advise if asked whether he should take revenge for the injustices committed against her. "I believe she would say, ''Your duty now is to unite everyone and move the country forward. I know my brother would have given me the same answer," he said.
The Prime Minister reaffirmed his government's commitment to bringing those responsible for the killings during the July uprising to justice but stressed that due process must prevail.
The prime minister said the sacrifices made during the July Movement were driven by the aspiration to secure a better future for the people of Bangladesh.
"The achievement of 5 August does not belong to any individual or political party. It belongs to every democracy-loving citizen of the country. It is the outcome of the collective sacrifices of the people," he said.
Calling for unity, the prime minister said no nation can progress if it remains divided.
Addressing the families of the martyrs and injured, he acknowledged that their losses could never be fully repaired.
"You have lost your loved ones. Some of you have lost parts of your bodies. Those losses can never truly be restored. But if together we can build a stronger Bangladesh, one day you will be able to say with pride that your loved ones'' sacrifices helped change the destiny of this nation. Let us all unite for the welfare of our country and its people," he said.
He said from the period of authoritarian rule up to the events of August 5 and the July Movement, thousands of people suffered and were subjected to torture.
“Many of you are still living with the pain caused by those abuses. I, too, continue to endure physical and emotional suffering. That is why I am able, at least to some extent, to understand and feel your pain—whether it is physical or mental," said the prime minister.
He said according to the United Nations, 65 children were killed during the movement. “What crime had they (the children) committed? They had committed no crime. Yet, in the struggle to free the country from authoritarian rule, these children gave their lives," he said.
Recalling those turbulent days, the prime minister said according to the United Nations, around 1,400 people were martyred in the movement.
“During those turbulent days, despite countless obstacles, I tried in every possible way to gather information through my party workers. Many different figures were reported. However, according to my own estimate, around 2,000 people were killed during the July Movement alone, and about 30,000 people suffered injuries or other forms of intimidation," he noted.
Tarique Rahman, also BNP chairman referred to the persecution on repression, lawsuits, and attacks faced by party leaders and activists during the fascist regime, saying his party has the courage and strength to make sacrifices for the nation.
The conference was jointly organized by the "24 July Martyrs'' Families Society and the Central Executive Committee of Amra July Joddha.
Hundreds of relatives of those killed and injured attended the event, many sharing their personal stories before the Prime Minister. The gathering was marked by emotional scenes as grieving family members recounted their experiences.
With the slogan, "Bangladesh First," the conference featured a banner reading: "A proud history, an indomitable spirit. Let this 4th of July inspire everyone-the sacrifice that changed history."
The programme began with recitation from the Holy Qur''an, followed by prayers for the martyrs, the national anthem and the screening of a documentary on the July Movement.
The prime minister presented commemorative "July Memorial" plaques to representatives of martyrs'' families and injured protesters, including Rob Mia, father of martyr Miraj; Ujjal Hossain, brother of martyr Selim; July uprising survivor Al Miraj; and July fighter Aminul Islam Emon.
Organizers said commemorative plaques would later be distributed to all participants.
Representatives of the martyrs' families also presented a memorial plaque to the Prime Minister.
Jatiya Sangsad Chief Whip Nurul Islam Moni chaired the event while Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed, Liberation War Affairs Minister Ahmed Azam Khan, Law Minister Md. Asaduzzaman, Housing and Public Works Minister Zakaria Taher, State Minister for Liberation War Engineer Ishraque Hossain, PM''s Additional Press Secretary Atikur Rahman Ruman, Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal President Rakibul Islam Rakib, Private University Chhatra Dal President Abu Huraira, Qawmi Chhatra Forum President Maulana Jamil Siddiqui, Amra July Joddha President Aminul Islam Emon and its General Secretary Al Miraj, 24 July Martyrs'' Families Society President Golam Rahman and General Secretary Robiul Awal spoke, among others.
Ambassadors, high commissioners, senior military and civil officials, and leaders of various professional organizations also attended the programme.
During the event, July martyr’s family members shared memories of their loved ones. Those who spoke included Abu Hossain, brother of martyr Abu Sayeed; Abul Hossain, father of martyr Shahriar Hossain Alvi; Fatematuz Zahra, mother of martyr Abdullah Bin Jahid; Shafiul Alam, father of martyr Wasim Akram; and Abdur Rob Mia, father of martyr Miraj Hossain, who was killed in Jatrabari.
Those injured during the July Revolution—Shahin Malu, Sujan Molla, Millat Hossain, Al-Amin, and Mehedi Hasan Miraj—also shared their experiences and spoke about their suffering.
The July 2024 movement began as student protests demanding the reform of the government job quota system before rapidly expanding into a nationwide anti-government movement. After 36 days of demonstrations, fascist Sheikh Hasina fled the country on 5 August.
According to the government''s official gazette, 834 people were recognized as martyrs of the July uprising. A United Nations investigation into alleged human rights violations during the unrest, however, estimated that more than 1,400 people may have been killed between 1 July and 15 August.