July martyrs to get proper recognition, injured to be rehabilitated: PM

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on Saturday vowed to ensure proper recognition, rehabilitation and long-term support for the martyrs and those injured in the July Mass Uprising.

The Prime Minister made the pledge while addressing the July National Conference at the Bangladesh-China Friendship Conference Center in the capital’s Agargaon.

He said the government remains committed to preserving the legacy of the July martyrs and honoring the sacrifices of those who were injured during the movement.

"We are working to ensure the highest respect, recognition, improved quality of life, comprehensive rehabilitation and necessary support for the families of the martyrs and July fighters," the premier said.

Tarique Rahman said he often wondered what his late mother would advise if asked whether he should take revenge for the injustices committed against her. "I believe she would say, ''Your duty now is to unite everyone and move the country forward. I know my brother would have given me the same answer," he said.