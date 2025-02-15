Dhaka Metro sets new record carrying 403,164 passengers in a single day
The Dhaka Metro Rail has reached a new milestone, carrying a record 403,164 passengers in a single day, according to the Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL).
In its verified Facebook post on Friday, DMTCL announced that the record-breaking figure was achieved on Thursday, marking the highest number of passengers transported in a single day since the metro rail service was inaugurated.
Expressing gratitude, DMTCL extended thanks to passengers, well-wishers, and stakeholders for their support in achieving this milestone.
Since its inauguration, the Dhaka Metro Rail has emerged as a crucial component of the city's transport system.
The service is particularly popular due to its speed, reliability, and modern facilities. Commuters benefit from avoiding Dhaka's notorious traffic congestion, reducing both travel time and accident risks.
Designed to accommodate over 60,000 passengers per hour, the metro rail offers a safe, efficient, and environmentally friendly alternative to road transport. The service is increasingly becoming the preferred choice for daily commuters seeking convenience and efficiency.
The Dhaka Metro Rail project is being implemented by DMTCL, with multiple lines planned to enhance urban mobility.
The first operational line, MRT Line 6, is nearing full completion. Besides, MRT Line 1 and MRT Line 5 are currently under construction, while MRT Line 2 and MRT Line 4 remain in the planning stages.
Once fully operational, the metro network is expected to significantly alleviate Dhaka's traffic congestion and contribute to the economic and social development of the greater Dhaka area. By offering a modern and efficient transport system, the metro rail is poised to be a game-changer in the city's urban development.
The introduction of the metro rail aligns with efforts to create a sustainable urban transport system in Dhaka. By reducing reliance on road transport, it is expected to lower carbon emissions and improve air quality in the city.