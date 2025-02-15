Dhaka Metro sets new record carrying 403,164 passengers in a single day

The Dhaka Metro Rail has reached a new milestone, carrying a record 403,164 passengers in a single day, according to the Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL).

In its verified Facebook post on Friday, DMTCL announced that the record-breaking figure was achieved on Thursday, marking the highest number of passengers transported in a single day since the metro rail service was inaugurated.

Expressing gratitude, DMTCL extended thanks to passengers, well-wishers, and stakeholders for their support in achieving this milestone.

Since its inauguration, the Dhaka Metro Rail has emerged as a crucial component of the city's transport system.