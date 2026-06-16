ECNEC approves 5 projects involving Tk 70.03b
The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) today, Tuesday approved five projects involving an estimated cost of Tk 70.03 billion.
Of the total project cost, Tk 45.36 biilion will come from the government's own resources, while Tk 24.67 billion will be financed through project loans.
The approval came from the 13th ECNEC meeting of the current fiscal year (FY26) held at the Cabinet Division conference room at the Bangladesh Secretariat with ECNEC Chairperson and Prime Minister Tarique Rahman in the chair.
Among the approved projects, three are new while two are revised schemes.
The approved projects include one project under the Prime Minister's Office titled 'Supporting Infrastructure Project for Chinese Economic and Industrial Zone.'
Three projects under the Ministry of Water Resources were also approved. These are: Rehabilitation of Muhuri-Kahua Flood Control, Drainage and Irrigation Project in Feni District (Phase-I); Karatoya River System Development Project, and the first revised project for protecting Talbaria area under Mirpur upazila and Komorkandi area of Shilaidaha Union under Kumarkhali upazila in Kushtia district from erosion by the Padma River.
In addition, ECNEC approved the third revised project titled 'Establishment of One Technical School and College in Each of 100 Upazilas.'
The project is being implemented under the Ministry of Education.
The meeting was also informed about four projects involving costs below Tk 500 billion that had already been approved by the Planning Minister.
These projects are: construction of an Airmen Barrack Complex at Bangladesh Air Force Base Cox's Bazar; establishment of Navy School and College at Savar; construction of physical infrastructure for improving educational standards and teaching capacity at BAF Shaheen College under Bangladesh Air Force Station Shamshernagar; and the fourth phase of the Pagoda-based Pre-primary and Tripitaka Education Programme.
The meeting was attended by Finance and Planning Minister Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury; LGRD and Cooperatives Minister Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir; Foreign Minister Dr Khalilur Rahman; Industries, Textiles and Commerce Minister Khandakar Abdul Muktadir; Road Transport, Bridges, Railways and Shipping Minister Shaikh Rabiul Alam; Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed; Education and Primary and Mass Education Minister ANM Ehsanul Hoque Milon; Water Resources Minister Md Shahiduddin Chowdhury Anee; State Minister for Planning Zonayed Abdur Rahim Saki and senior government officials.