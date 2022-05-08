Tagore’s 161st birth anniversary being marked

Secretary of the Cultural Affairs Ministry Md Abul Monsur will deliver the welcome address while Professor Sanath Kumar Saha will join the function as the commemorative speaker.

Deputy Commissioner of Kushtia will give vote of thanks while Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy will present a 30-minute cultural event.

Besides, Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy has taken a three-day programme, including cultural functions and exhibition on artworks of Rabindranath, while a documentary on the poet will be screened throughout the month.

Apart from Shelaidah Kuthibari and the capital Dhaka, local administrations will arrange different programmes at Shahjadpur in Sirajganj and Patisar in Naogaon and Dakkhindihi and Pithavog in Khulna, the places where Rabindranath had memories, to celebrate the 161st birth anniversary of the great poet.

Marking the day, Rabindramela, discussions and cultural functions will also be arranged.

Cultural Affairs Ministry and Bangla Academy will publish souvenirs and posters on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Kabiguru.

All divisions, departments and institutions under the Cultural Affairs Ministry and Bangla Academy will arrange special discussions and cultural functions to mark the day.

Besides, a function will be held at Rabindra Sarobar under the supervision of Executive Director of Kabi Nazrul Institute.