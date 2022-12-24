BNP begins anti-government movement with mass processions on Saturday

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) will hold country-wide mass processions on Saturday with 10 demands, which includes resignation of ruling Awami League and holding the next general elections under a neutral caretaker government.

Ganatantra Mancha, 12-party alliance, LDP, Jamaat-e-Islami Bangladesh and other opposition parties have also declared their support to the movement.

Sources said that with this programme the opposition parties are starting their simultaneous movement to oust the government.