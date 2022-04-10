Tazgeer, who sold plants on rickshaw-van, anxious about admission

Md Tazgeer Hossain is a youth of Khunta village under Laksham upazila of Cumilla. He lost his mother while he was in Class 9. His mother had dreamt that her son would become a physician one day.

Despite numerous adversities, he didn’t quit studies and was determined to fulfill his mother’s dream. He managed the expenses of his secondary examination by selling plants on a rickshaw-van in between classes and on holidays. And, he spent his mornings and afternoons in giving private tuition during his higher secondary level.