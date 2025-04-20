Dhaka refutes Delhi's claim over Hindu man's death in Dinajpur

Claiming that the interim government protects the rights of all citizens irrespective of their religions, chief adviser's press secretary Shafiul Alam has dismissed the claim of India over the death of Bhabesh Chandra Roy in Dinajpur.

"It is unfortunate that the death of Mr. Bhabesh Chandra Roy has been described as part of a 'pattern of systematic persecution' of Hindu minorities under the interim government," he said in response to a query on the comments of India's external affairs ministry about the death of Bhabesh Chandra Roy.

Shafiqul Alam, the spokesperson of chief adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus, said: "We reject this baseless claim."